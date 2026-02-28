Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $1,931,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Trading Down 4.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

