Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $1,931,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 158,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large buyback and AI roadmap — Shopify announced a US$2 billion share buyback and introduced agentic storefronts plus the Universal Commerce Protocol, signaling aggressive capital return and a push to embed AI into merchants’ stacks, which can support revenue and margin expansion over time. Shopify Buyback And AI Push Test Valuation And Growth Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: GMV growth and AI integration — Portfolio commentary and independent coverage point to reaccelerating GMV coupled with deeper AI integration, reinforcing the case that product-led improvements are translating into merchant activity and payment/fulfillment revenue. Shopify (SHOP) GMV Growth Reaccelerates as AI Integration Strengthens Investment Case
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry AI tooling evolution — Third?party AI imaging and product-fidelity advances (Rewarx Studio) highlight broader e?commerce tooling improvements that benefit platforms like Shopify indirectly; helpful for merchant UX but not an immediate revenue catalyst. How Rewarx Studio AI is Solving the Fidelity Crisis in AI Product Photography: A Data-Driven Leap Across Global E-commerce Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest and coverage — Multiple retail analyst/coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha comparisons) are driving attention and search volume; these increase liquidity and volatility but offer mixed buy/sell signals. Is Trending Stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut and valuation pressure — Jefferies lowered its price target (from $160 to $125), citing softer software-sector multiples and valuation risk; with SHOP trading well above its 52?week low and still a high P/E, this weighs on near-term sentiment. Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) Target Price Lowered Amid Lower Software Valuation Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking after recent run and technicals — The stock’s drop comes amid a recent run-up, lower intraday volume versus average, and price sitting below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can trigger momentum-driven selling. Why Shopify (SHOP) Stock Is Up Today
Shopify Trading Down 4.1%
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.
Shopify Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
