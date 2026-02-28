BlackRock $BLK Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 25.9% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 1,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,062.70 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,094.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,103.55. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total transaction of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,054,779.16. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,577 shares of company stock valued at $125,311,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. CICC Research lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

