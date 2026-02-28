Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,687.96. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.95 and a 200-day moving average of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.