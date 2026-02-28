Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,038 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 240.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Positive Sentiment: Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long?term growth signal. Novo Nordisk Pipelines Oral Obesity Drugs

Large Vivtex collaboration expands Novo’s push into oral obesity/diabetes medicines, which could widen patient access and reduce dependency on injectables — a long?term growth signal. Positive Sentiment: Strong phase?2 China data for triple?agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP?1 and bolsters future product optionality. China UBT251 Trial

Strong phase?2 China data for triple?agonist UBT251 (nearly ~20% weight loss reported) supports Novo’s broader pipeline beyond GLP?1 and bolsters future product optionality. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell?off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash?flow support. Why I’m Still Bullish On Novo

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the sell?off overstates fundamental damage: oral Wegovy adoption and expanded Medicare coverage are cited as durable demand drivers and cash?flow support. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed.

Short interest fell meaningfully in February, reducing one immediate source of potential downside pressure (fewer forced covers), but overall market sentiment remains mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals.

Broader market rotation into defensive names and sector dynamics are influencing trading — Novo’s large market cap and dividend yield make it sensitive to flows unrelated to biotech fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near?term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Analyst Downgrade — American Banking News

Multiple analyst downgrades and lowered price targets this week prompted selling and contributed directly to intraday weakness; investors are focused on near?term U.S. price compression and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law?firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Pomerantz Investor Alert

Pomerantz law?firm investor alert / investigation increases legal risk and uncertainty for shareholders, which typically depresses sentiment until clarity arrives. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction shows concern that large deals (Vivtex) and pipeline expansion may pressure near?term margins and raise execution questions — some headlines explicitly note the stock dipped after the Vivtex announcement. Stock Dipped After Vivtex Deal

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

