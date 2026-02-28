Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 865,688 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 369.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,688 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

