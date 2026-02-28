Erste Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore raised their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $511.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.06. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $533.80.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

