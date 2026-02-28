Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Castellan Group raised its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

