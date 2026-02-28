AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,550 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,143.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $434.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $539.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.75. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.77.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

