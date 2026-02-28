Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WTKWY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 4.2%
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.
The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.
