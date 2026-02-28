Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $38.00 target price on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gentherm from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of THRM stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $382.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.91 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.22%.Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gentherm by 385.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 543,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 431,271 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,024,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 431,072 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $12,080,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 997,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gentherm by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

