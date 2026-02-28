Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Freedom Capital

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Freedom Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Tennant has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tennant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tennant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Tennant by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM reiterated a Buy rating on Tennant, which provides a supportive broker view for longer-term holders. Roth MKM Reiterates Buy Rating for Tennant

Roth MKM reiterated a Buy rating on Tennant, which provides a supportive broker view for longer-term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is reassessing Tennant’s valuation after weaker share performance; this frames current moves as part fundamentals review rather than a single catalyst. Assessing Tennant’s Valuation

Market commentary is reassessing Tennant’s valuation after weaker share performance; this frames current moves as part fundamentals review rather than a single catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti sharply cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (examples: Q1 2026 cut from $1.30 to $0.41; Q2 2026 cut from $1.71 to $1.13; FY2026 cut from $6.39 to $4.81; FY2027 cut from $7.37 to $6.42). These downward revisions signal weaker near-term profitability expectations and are a primary driver of bearish sentiment. MarketBeat – Tennant Analyst Reports

Sidoti sharply cut EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (examples: Q1 2026 cut from $1.30 to $0.41; Q2 2026 cut from $1.71 to $1.13; FY2026 cut from $6.39 to $4.81; FY2027 cut from $7.37 to $6.42). These downward revisions signal weaker near-term profitability expectations and are a primary driver of bearish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities?fraud investigations into Tennant, alleging possible misstatements in financials/operations; such probes raise legal, disclosure and reputational risk and often weigh on stock performance until resolved. BusinessWire – Securities Fraud Investigation Announced PR Newswire – Pomerantz Investigation

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

