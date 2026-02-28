Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Republic Services worth $96,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.62.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

