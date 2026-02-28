Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Ford Motor worth $93,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Ford Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

