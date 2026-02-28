Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stock Holdings Lifted by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Friday Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.