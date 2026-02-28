Caitlin John LLC Acquires New Shares in Edison International $EIX

Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edison International by 20.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 31,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Edison International Stock Up 0.4%

EIX stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $75.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

