Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,808 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,402,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

