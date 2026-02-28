Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of WEC Energy Group worth $72,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $116.88 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.88%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

