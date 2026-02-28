Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $68.77 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,049 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $68,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,980,524,000 after buying an additional 157,427 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 245.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 306,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

