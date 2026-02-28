Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Stock Position Lifted by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

