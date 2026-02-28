Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.24.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.