Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $87,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $152.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

