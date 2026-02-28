Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 542,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total value of $1,749,131.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839.56. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $569,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,641.90. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,059,087 shares of company stock worth $240,152,648. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $248.12 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average is $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.