R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

