DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,242 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,404.16. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,931.52. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,416,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $332.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

