Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 421,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Financial Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 318,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

