PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,514,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,516,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,437 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,301,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 524,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.93 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

