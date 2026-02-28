Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Brown Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $481.37 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. CEO 50,000-share sale filing CEO additional sale filing CEO sales filing

Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Cynthia Yazdi filing Kenneth Denman filing

Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage flagged the CEO’s sales (summary article). Media attention on large insider disposal can amplify negative investor reaction even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Insider selling article

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

