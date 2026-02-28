Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 798,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,844,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 114.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $201.13 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

