DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,756 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

