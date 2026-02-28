eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after purchasing an additional 140,160 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,810,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $282,838,000 after buying an additional 275,344 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,149,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,817,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $256,251,000 after buying an additional 157,537 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. President Capital lowered their price objective on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

