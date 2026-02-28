First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,176 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in First Solar by 550.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. India Tariff Article

U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Kalkine Media

Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Wells Fargo/PT Cut

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Goldman/JPM PT Changes

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. S&P 500 Weekly

Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present.

Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present. Negative Sentiment: Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Weak Guidance

Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Negative Sentiment: First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Earnings Risks

First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Wolfe Research Downgrade

Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law firm opened an investor investigation, introducing potential legal/financial risk and adding to short-term uncertainty. Investor Investigation

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

