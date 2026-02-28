RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 69633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

