Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 3754553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

New Phase 2 clinical data for barzolvolimab presented at AAAAI show sustained off?treatment efficacy in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and meaningful quality?of?life gains in cold urticaria/symptomatic dermographism — potential upside for future regulatory/label discussions and commercial prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Stifel reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $68, and Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy — these upgrades/support increase the stock’s upside narrative for investors focused on clinical catalysts. Stifel Reaffirms Buy, Raises PT

Sell?side coverage remains constructive overall (average rating around “Moderate Buy”), which can sustain interest into upcoming 2026 data readouts and EMBARQ enrollment updates. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published EPS forecasts for FY2026/FY2027 (negative EPS expected), providing modeling detail but no change in clinical outlook; useful for valuation but not an immediate catalyst. HC Wainwright Estimates (MarketBeat)

Mixed media and analyst commentary (Beaumont Enterprise, AmericanBankingNews) reinforce analyst interest but do not add new clinical or financial surprises. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 2025 financials disappointed: the company missed EPS and revenue expectations, reported very large negative margins and negative ROE, and consensus still expects meaningful losses for 2026 — headwinds for near?term sentiment and valuation. Q4 and Year?End 2025 Results

Recent Q4 2025 financials disappointed: the company missed EPS and revenue expectations, reported very large negative margins and negative ROE, and consensus still expects meaningful losses for 2026 — headwinds for near?term sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data posted recently are inconsistent/odd (reported as zero), which may create temporary noise but reflects no clear short?pressure signal.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.22). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,105,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 316,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,150 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

