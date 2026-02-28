Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.50. Approximately 151,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 79,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25.

Southern Energy Stock Up 7.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.68. The firm has a market cap of £11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.