LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.3701. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.3727, with a volume of 99,314 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMFA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMFA

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LM Funding America in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a specialty finance company that provides retail installment contracts to subprime borrowers. The company originates, acquires, and manages motor vehicle retail financing through a network of franchised and independent automobile dealerships across the United States. LM Funding America holds and services its loan portfolio through its wholly owned subsidiary, LM Funding America Service Corp., and offers floorplan financing to new and used vehicle dealers through LM Funding Floorplan LLC.

Established in 2013, LM Funding America completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2015, enabling the company to expand its lending operations and geographic presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.