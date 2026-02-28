Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Drops By 46.5%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,922 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 20,409 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 7,544.4% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Peak Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SDSI opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.2185 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

