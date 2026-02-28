WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $972,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 102.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $254.25 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $264.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.53.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

