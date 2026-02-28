51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and traded as low as $27.00. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $27.0280, with a volume of 2,303 shares.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company’s service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

