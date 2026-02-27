Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Grows By 137.4%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,739 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the January 29th total of 3,260 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGNW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc is a materials science company focused on the development and commercialization of sustainable carbon-negative materials. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in West Sacramento, California, the company has pioneered a platform that converts abundant carbon sources—such as wood residuals and other biomass—into key chemical building blocks. Origin’s proprietary process integrates thermochemical conversion and catalytic upgrading to produce intermediates that can replace fossil-based feedstocks in the production of plastics, textiles and other industrial materials.

At the core of Origin’s business is its carbon-negative materials platform, which enables the manufacture of bio-based chemicals including precursors for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymers and other specialty compounds.

