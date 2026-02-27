BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.80 and last traded at GBX 71.80, with a volume of 9511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £964.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.95.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.