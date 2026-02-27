Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $58.2510, with a volume of 720184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $31,552.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,735.52. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 20,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,153.36. This represents a 56.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,022 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 112,886 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained?release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended?release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended?release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention?deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

