Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.280-4.400 EPS.

PSEG reported 2025 non-GAAP operating earnings of $4.05 per share and gave 2026 guidance of $4.28–$4.40 (midpoint ? +7%), while raising the annualized dividend to $2.68 (? +6%).

and gave 2026 guidance of $4.28–$4.40 (midpoint ? +7%), while raising the annualized dividend to $2.68 (? +6%). Management bumped the 2026–2030 capital plan to $24–$28 billion with over 90% focused on regulated investments, supporting a 6%–7.5% rate?base CAGR and stated funding without issuing equity or selling assets.

with over 90% focused on regulated investments, supporting a 6%–7.5% rate?base CAGR and stated funding without issuing equity or selling assets. Operational resilience was emphasized — PSE&G performed well through extreme weather, won multiple reliability awards, reduced methane emissions >30% from 2018, and PSEG Nuclear ran at a 91.2% capacity factor producing ~30.9 TWh in 2025.

— PSE&G performed well through extreme weather, won multiple reliability awards, reduced methane emissions >30% from 2018, and PSEG Nuclear ran at a 91.2% capacity factor producing ~30.9 TWh in 2025. PSEG Power results were mixed (Q4 loss vs. FY net income $366M); Zero Emission Certificates have concluded, the company is ~95% hedged for 2026 and does not expect to book nuclear PTCs given current market prices, while Hope Creek’s shift to a 24?month refuel cycle should raise future output and lower O&M.

(Q4 loss vs. FY net income $366M); Zero Emission Certificates have concluded, the company is ~95% hedged for 2026 and does not expect to book nuclear PTCs given current market prices, while Hope Creek’s shift to a 24?month refuel cycle should raise future output and lower O&M. Regulatory and legislative activity could alter the supply mix — a BGS auction will cut residential electric bills ~1.8% from June 1, and executive orders/bills could enable new gas, nuclear procurement programs and ~3,000 MW of community solar/battery storage, but outcomes and financial impacts remain uncertain.

Shares of PEG opened at $85.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Positive Sentiment: PSEG raised its quarterly dividend to $0.67 (annualized $2.68), the 15th consecutive dividend increase and a ~6% raise that supports yield-seeking investor demand. PSEG Increases 2026 Common Stock Dividend

PSEG raised its quarterly dividend to $0.67 (annualized $2.68), the 15th consecutive dividend increase and a ~6% raise that supports yield-seeking investor demand. Positive Sentiment: PSEG reported Q4 results that beat EPS estimates ($0.72 vs. $0.71) and delivered revenue up ~18% year-over-year, driven by higher electric and gas volumes — the top-line strength can bolster investor confidence in near-term fundamentals. PSEG 2025 Results / Press Release

PSEG reported Q4 results that beat EPS estimates ($0.72 vs. $0.71) and delivered revenue up ~18% year-over-year, driven by higher electric and gas volumes — the top-line strength can bolster investor confidence in near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: PSEG increased its regulated capital spending plan to $22.5–$25.5 billion through 2030 and extended an expected rate-base CAGR to 6%–7.5%, signaling higher regulated earnings potential longer-term. PSEG Announces 2025 Results

PSEG increased its regulated capital spending plan to $22.5–$25.5 billion through 2030 and extended an expected rate-base CAGR to 6%–7.5%, signaling higher regulated earnings potential longer-term. Neutral Sentiment: PSEG set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $4.28–$4.40 (non?GAAP operating earnings), which establishes management expectations but will be judged against Street forecasts. FY2026 Guidance in Press Release

PSEG set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $4.28–$4.40 (non?GAAP operating earnings), which establishes management expectations but will be judged against Street forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and transcript coverage is available that recaps the call and details operational drivers; these items help investors parse recurring vs. one?time effects in the quarter. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Analyst and transcript coverage is available that recaps the call and details operational drivers; these items help investors parse recurring vs. one?time effects in the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, Reuters and other outlets highlighted that PSEG’s 2026 profit forecast came in slightly below some analyst estimates and the company is raising near-term spending — the guidance miss and bigger capex plan can pressure short-term EPS expectations and investor sentiment. Reuters: Forecasts 2026 Profit Below Estimates

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 131,641 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

