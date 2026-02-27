Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Short Interest Up 133.4% in February

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,555 shares, a growth of 133.4% from the January 29th total of 32,793 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 893,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2731 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

