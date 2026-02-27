Short Interest in 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM) Expands By 134.1%

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 314,064 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the January 29th total of 134,139 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,717,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,717,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

707 Cayman Stock Down 11.2%

Shares of 707 Cayman stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. 707 Cayman has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Institutional Trading of 707 Cayman

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of 707 Cayman as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 707 Cayman in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

707 Cayman Company Profile

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

