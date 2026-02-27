Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Up 15.3% – Still a Buy?

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) rose 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17 and last traded at GBX 17. Approximately 256,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 211,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75.

Orcadian Energy Trading Up 3.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.96. The firm has a market cap of £13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orcadian Energy had a negative net margin of 925.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian’s strategy is to secure discovered resources at low cost and to transform those resources into reserves and onto production

The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.

Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations. The field has 79mmbbls of proven plus probable reserves, based upon the low salinity polymer flood development plan described in the concept select report submitted to the OGA in September of 2020.

