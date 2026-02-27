Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sheri Louise Dodd Sells 10,993 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 10,993 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $318,137.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 243,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,031.90. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sheri Louise Dodd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Sheri Louise Dodd sold 15,240 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $431,292.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 1.0%

TCMD stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $103.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 487,392 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $7,700,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TCMD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.

At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.

See Also

