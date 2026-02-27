Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Increases By 135.3%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,985 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the January 29th total of 8,067 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 277,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $154,204.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,535,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 278,024 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 429,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 401,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 176,993 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.2%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.