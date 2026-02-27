Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Daniel Sajkowski Sells 20,000 Shares

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Sajkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 121,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,585.45. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Calumet Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Calumet stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Calumet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Calumet alerts:

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The company had revenue of ($3,098.50) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Calumet in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CLMT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Calumet by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Calumet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Calumet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Calumet

Here are the key news stories impacting Calumet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), a meaningful beat that reduced downside surprise and supported the stock. Q4 Press Release

Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), a meaningful beat that reduced downside surprise and supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: FY2025 results show improved financial health — management reported Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M for 2025, $222M of recourse debt reduction, roughly $100M of cost reductions driving strong free cash flow, and a planned Montana Renewables MaxSAF®150 expansion on track for Q2 2026 — items investors view as de-risking and growth-enabling. Calumet Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

FY2025 results show improved financial health — management reported Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M for 2025, $222M of recourse debt reduction, roughly $100M of cost reductions driving strong free cash flow, and a planned Montana Renewables MaxSAF®150 expansion on track for Q2 2026 — items investors view as de-risking and growth-enabling. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and analyst preview pieces circulated ahead of the release, providing context but no new company guidance; these helped set expectations that the market digested before the beat. What To Expect From Calumet Inc (CLMT) Q4 2025 Earnings

Pre-earnings coverage and analyst preview pieces circulated ahead of the release, providing context but no new company guidance; these helped set expectations that the market digested before the beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple share sales over recent months (several tranches), materially reducing his stake; such sales can be interpreted negatively by investors even if for personal/liquidity reasons. SEC Form 4 — Sajkowski sales

Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple share sales over recent months (several tranches), materially reducing his stake; such sales can be interpreted negatively by investors even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions rose to ~6.97M shares (roughly 8.4% short of the float) with a ~4.4 days-to-cover figure, increasing the potential for continued selling pressure or volatility. (Data reported 2/13–2/25)

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.