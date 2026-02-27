Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 6,071 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $223.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.