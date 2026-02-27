iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Position Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

